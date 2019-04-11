Eva Longoria knows how to travel light! The Grand Hotel producer had a very adorable travel companion as she made her way through the airport on Friday, April 12. “Y’all like my new carry on? Best travel partner ever, even though his face doesn’t say that!” In the picture the 44-year-old rolls around the airport with her nine-month-old Santiago in tow. Little Santi looks less-than-amused to be rolling around in the picture. The mother-son duo traveled back home to California, after spending time on the set of Eva’s latest production project, Glamorous in Vancouver.

During her time on the set of the new series – the veteran actor had some help from her little man. Earlier this week, Eva took to her Instagram story to share a video of her and little Santi live from the editing room. The mother-of-one showcased her baby boy’s set up, which included a blanket in front of the television. Little Santi wasn’t worried about the toys his mother set up in front of him, more so spending time in her lap. In March, the Desperate Housewives alum shared another photo of her and her son hard at work on the set.

“Future director! Santi already giving notes on the shot! #Glamorous.” In the photo, the eager baby reaches for the video screen on the set. Eva’s life is a balance between motherhood and work. The philanthropist opened up about her busy schedule and how she wouldn’t have it any other way. “I can say that I am the happiest that I’ve ever been,” she said inside in our April issue. “With my husband, my child and my wonderful stepchildren, we’ve created a beautiful family unit that has enriched my life so much.”