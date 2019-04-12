You may know him as Chief of Police Jim Hopper from the Netflix hit Stranger Things, but this weekend, David Harbour is quite literally transforming into an evil monster/superhero from the depths of hell in Hellboy. HOLA! USA caught up with the actor to talk about the new flick, the hours-long makeup transformation and all things horror.

Before David took on the role of Hellboy, Ron Perlman portrayed the character twice before—in 2004 and 2008—with Mexican director Guillermo del Toro directing both movies. "I felt very excited, excited that they were bringing back this character to the big screen," David told HOLA! USA. Still, there was some fear that he wouldn't please the fans from the other two movies. "[I was] a little bit daunted and a little bit scared of being compared to the older films."

For the role, David had to undergo a rigorous makeup session that took a total of three hours. "I spent three hours in the makeup room and another half hour longer to take it off, so I ended up having a very close relationship with Joel Harlow (the makeup artist)," the star joked.

As for the actual film, expect lots of horror in the 2019 version. "They pitched me on this idea that we were going to make a real horror film, we were going to make something that was really gory and crazy and brutal," the Hellboy actor shared. "And I like that, and so I just got excited."

Next up on David's schedule? He's slated to star in two upcoming movies Dhaka and Black Widow, and will of course be reprising his role of Jim Hopper for the third season of Stranger Things, which premieres this summer on July 4.

Hellboy is now in theaters everywhere.