Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson are in their relationship for the long haul. The New Jersey politician and the actress have been dating for a few months and have plans on taking their love past the campaign trail. “She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens,” the senator said during an appearance on Good Day New York on Friday, April 12. “We’re just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day.” The presidential hopeful outlined his plan for their romance.

“I’ll tell you what, in my best-case scenario, I get elected president, I serve two terms. That’s just ten years…nine years of my life,” he said. “What I’m trying to create with Rosario is something that’ll last forever.” Cory, 49, and Rosario, 39, met during a political fundraiser. In the beginning, the senator and the Daredevil star kept their love under wraps. It wasn’t until after the pair had a fun date night on Broadway – that they let the relationship cat out the bag. In March, the Rent actress confirmed her relationship with the politician to TMZ, during a trip to the Nation’s Capital.

After the cameraman asked the actress if she was indeed seeing the politician, she noted that he was a “wonderful human being.” Rosario added: “I am just so grateful to be with someone I respect and love and admire so much.” Shortly after Rosario broke the news of the romance, Cory shared he felt some relief knowing that his relationship was now public. The senator also noted that although their love life has it's challenges, he’s learning so much from his love.

“Sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable,” the New Jersey native said. “She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly.” He continued: “I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.