Roselyn Sanchez’s sweet personality is evident in her smile, her mirada and her loving relationship with her children Sebella and Dylan. The Puerto Rican beauty, however, does not stop there – her love and passion for animals is also one that also melts our hearts.

In fact, the actress will be making her directional debut with her upcoming film Satos, a feature film about an animal shelter’s destruction after Hurricane Maria hit the island of Puerto Rico. The film, set in the La Gloria shelter, was written by Roselyn herself and “is dedicated to all animal lovers, shelters and rescue volunteers” according to the film’s Instagram page, @satosfilm. In preparation for the movie's unveiling, Roselyn is sharing the movie process with fans on social media by posting not just videos of table reads but also pictures of her favorite moments with adorable puppies, giving us deeper insight into her world.

Loading the player...

DON'T MISS: The surprising reason behind Roselyn Sanchez's sexy swimsuit picture

A well known supporter of animal rights and active PETA member, on the Satos Instagram page Roselyn has said that one day she hopes to own an animal sanctuary: “It’s a hard and incredible job but so worth it.” In another heartfelt post, Roselyn posted a picture of four furry friends, honoring her three angels in heaven and her “still thriving” 12-year-old pet Maraca.

While we wait for the heart-warming, puppy filled story, not only is Roselyn brightening up our days with pictures of her beautiful family, her inspirational quotes and body workouts, but also she’s assuring we crack a smile with her adorable dog pics, check it out on the video above.