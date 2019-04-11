Selena Gomez's first public appearance has been confirmed and it's for an amazing cause

Selena Gomez is set to make her return to the public stage for an inspiring event. The Back to You singer will join a host of other celebrities for We Day California on April 25. “Every year, We Day leaves me feeling inspired and hopeful,” the former Disney Channel star said in the event’s press release. “The youth have an incredible positive and passionate attitude for making real change in the world.” The 26-year-old pop superstar continued: “I’m so proud to celebrate young people’s year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow.”

Other celebrities joining the celebration include Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman, Hailey Steinfeld and will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas. The event will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. The yearly celebration is held for students to inspire them to make a change in their schools and communities. It’s no surprise that Selena would choose to make her return to the spotlight with the special event.

The 13 Reasons Why producer has attended the celebration every year since its start and hosted the event twice. During the We Day California ceremony in 2018, Selena got emotional about her health issues and her kidney transplant – and how many of her fans who faced the same health issues, helped her get through.

"As maybe some of you know, I had a kidney transplant this year and so many people from across the country reached out and they offered their support," she told the crowd. "And others told me how hearing my story helped them find their own courage and helped other people want to get involved and donate. They reminded me how lucky I am to have a platform where I can share with you guys and I can pay the love forward."