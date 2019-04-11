A few days ago, Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend Casper Smart celebrated his 32nd birthday, and while his getaway vacation started out perfectly, Casper suddenly suffered an extremely painful accident. The dancer broke his ankle in three different spots while dirt biking in Mexico. Fortunately, his surgery went well and now he's in full recovery mode, but he is already thinking ahead post-recovery. His plans? Getting ripped, and I mean extra ripped. Think washboard abs! He posted a before and after picture of himself sporting major core muscles.

Casper Smart reveals his plans on Instagram to get back in shape post-recovery after his dirt biking accident

"After I recover from surgery and heal," he wrote on his Instagram post. "[It's] #transformation time!!! Who’s with me?" For the past week, Casper has been recovering from the accident and took to his Instagram to show his fans some love during this tough time. He also expressed his desire to get back to his fitness goals with an exercise plan that will help him achieve an 8-pack!

"Hi people, just checking in," he said in an Instagram story. "Today was a rough day. The nerve blockers were off in the middle of the night, and the pain came in hard and heavy. I did a number on my ankle here. If you see my post and read the captions, you’ll find out what I actually did. Thank you for all the love and the concern and prayers and thoughts. I appreciate you guys."

While documenting the accident, the Mira Quien Baila All Stars judge made sure to tell fans that he broke his ankle while dirt biking and not horseback riding. "The ACCIDENT was from Dirt-biking NOT Horses," he previously wrote on Instagram.

Before getting into an accident, Casper opened up about his romance with Jennifer Lopez. "I was single, she was single. It started as flirting, then more flirting. There was a connection. Neither of us thought it would be more than a fun time and suddenly we were already spending time together, we liked the company, there was chemistry, " he shared.

He continued: "I was very young. I was 23 or 24 years old. She is 18 years older, so she was 42 and had two children. But at the time everything clicked. We spent every day together for a year. I was very young and selfish. I thought I was ready for a relationship with a woman with children and everything.”

Here's to Casper getting an eight pack soon!