Mariah Carey is set to receive a major award! On Thursday, April 11, Billboard announced that the A No No songstress will be presented with this year’s Icon Award. "@mariahcarey is our 2019 #BBMAs Icon Award Recipient,” the company announced via Instagram. “IconMariah,” the hashtag read. The 49-year-old musician took to her Instagram to celebrate the occasion. “Thank you so much @billboard @BBMAs. See you May 1.” Next to the celebratory post, was a video of the singer’s biggest moments at the award ceremony and a list of Billboard highlights.

Mariah and her fans will have the chance to celebrate the occasion, during the ceremony, as she is set to take the stage and perform a medley of her biggest hits. Throughout her career, the Honey singer has broken countless records and made her mark on the Billboard charts. The songstress topped the Hot 100 chart every year since in the nineties – making her the only artist to top the chart every year in one decade.

The Heartbreaker singer's credits also include the most number 1s by a soloist with 18. Mariah has also had six albums claim the number one spot. In November the legendary singer opened up to Genuis about her career as a singer and songwriter. “It’s so great to hear the acknowledgment of the songwriting because often times people put that as a secondary thing and for me it’s always at the top of the gifts I could be so thankful to have.”

Mariah will join a long list of musicians who have accepted the award in the past. Other Billboard Icons include, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Cher, Prince and more. The Billboard Music Awards will air live on May 1 on NBC.