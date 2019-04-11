Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have an important job at this year’s Met Gala. The 49-year-old superstar and the retired MLB star have joined a host of other celebrities as members of the host committee. The A-list couple was hand-picked by Anna Wintour, who has been the chair of the gala since 1995. “While the committee isn’t reflective of the Met Gala guest list, it's certainly true that of late there has been a stronger presence of Hollywood names on it,” Anna told the Hollywood Reporter.

“Obviously it helps that well-known names draw attention to not only the gala but also to the exhibition and to the museum; for all the starriness of the names on that one night, we never lose sight of the fact that the aim of the gala is to raise funds for the Costume Institute, so we can support its place in the cultural life of New York City and beyond.” Joining J-Rod on the exclusive committee are Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Bradley Cooper, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Jared Leto.

Serena Williams, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles join the Vogue editor as co-chairs. Jennifer and Alex made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event in 2017. The pair made another stylish appearance in 2018. The Medicine singer opened up about attending the ceremony for the first time with her love, and her fiancé’s moves. “We had a great time that night,” the 49-year-old said.

The couple have attended the ceremony together since 2017

“We had an amazing time. We went in, we danced. It was awesome.” The World of Dance judge continued: “He’s a good dancer,” the said bout her beau. “He has a great time. Again, one of the things I love is that he loves to dance and I love to dance.” Jennifer, Alex and the biggest stars in entertainment, fashion and philanthropy will assemble on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC for the event on the first Monday in May, (May 6).