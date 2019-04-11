In case you didn't know, Salma Hayek's 2017 flick The Hitman's Bodyguard is (squeal!) getting a sequel, and it's bringing back the original cast, including Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. The highly-anticipated film is also introducing some new cast members, including Salma's longtime friend Antonio Banderas. It's all very exciting, but the best part of it all is Salma's revamped style. The 52-year-old actress is currently filming in Croatia along with the rest of the A-listers, and she's fully transformed into character with tattoos and vinyl attire.

On Wednesday, Salma was photographed shooting a scene with Samuel, where she was sporting several tattoos and a hair cap. The Mexican actress also wore a sultry vinyl black jumpsuit while holding a briefcase as her co-star hugged her tightly. The film's other protagonist Ryan was also spotted in the shooting location near the beach.

The sequel will follow Ryan's character bodyguard Michael Bryce as he, Samuel and Salma's characters venture on a mission along the Almafi coast. Filming is set to take place across Europe in in Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria and United Kingdom.

This isn't the first time Salma transforms for a role—in The Hummingbird Project, she wore a full head of grey hair to play her character.

At 52, Salma is still rocking sultry looks on and off screen. In the past, she has been candid about being a woman in her fifties. “I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!,’" she told The Edit. "But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”