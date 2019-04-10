It’s all fun and games for Roselyn Sanchez. The actress took a quick trip to New York City on Wednesday, April 10, for a fun appearance on a game show. The Devious Maids actress took to her Instagram stories to give her fans an update, after her taping of $100,000 Pyramid. “I just finished in New York so now I’m back to Los Angeles for a few hours because then I’m going to Vancouver with the family,” she told the camera from the backseat of a car. “I came to do 100,000 Pyramid, a show with Michael Strahan.”

The Grand Hotel actress continued: “I can’t tell you the result, just that it was a trip. But I had fun, so don’t miss it when it comes out in June.” After telling her fans that “it was a lot,” the 49-year-old actress gave them a sneak peek in the following post. Roselyn posted a picture from her practice run. The actress sits in a chair with a puzzled look on her face, while a sign that reads “European Cities,” is illuminated next to her.

“Practice run at #100,000Pyramid not my finest moment [laughing emoji]. That [show] was hard but so much fun.” During the game show, which premiered in the 70s, a contestant is paired with a celebrity. The pair compete against another team and race against the clock to complete the word association game. Roselyn is going to have to hold on to her results a little longer, as her episode doesn’t air until June. On her feed, the Rush Hour actress shared a selfie from the set. “Yeap! We had a great time! #100,000pyramid.”

The mother-of-two posted another photo from the carpet showcasing her glam. “Quick trip to NYC to have a blast with @michaelstrahan@helloross at @pyramidabc Coming soon!!!! #itwashard #somuchfun#wannadoitagain Thanks @raul0tero@carlosmarrerowork for my glam and @carythestylist for my beautiful styling! #adrianaiglesias.”