Ariana Grande has earned the title of Instagram’s most followed female, is the first woman to have three singles from her debut albums rank on the top of the Billboard 200 and has even taken The Beatles’ crown by simultaneously owning the first three spots of the Billboard charts.

The 25-year-old superstar is one of the many celebrities who broke into the entertainment industry through kids' TV. In her case, she began as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and later co-starred on the series’ spin-off Sam & Cat alongside iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy.

While acting in Nickelodeon’s hit shows, Ariana was also recording her first single during the series’ down time. In December 2011 she released her first single Put Your Hearts Up with Republic Records but later distanced herself from the track after revealing her discontent with the bubblegum pop genre.

The singer’s first albumYours Truly was also produced by Republic and released in 2013. This work is considered a more accurate reflection of the music Ariana grew up listening to and the types of songs she aspired to sing.

Throughout the years, Ariana’s confidence and stunning vocal range continued to make headlines — and hits. She released her second album My Everything, which featured the hit song Problem with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea as well as Break Free with Zedd, in 2014. Ariana's third studio album, titled Dangerous Woman, debuted in 2015.

As of 2019, Ariana has achieved incredible musical success. She has released four studio albums – including this year's Number 1, Sweetener – and has been named Woman of the Year 2018 by Billboard and one of the 100 most influential women on Time’s annual list in 2016. Last but certainly not least, she has won multiple awards including a Grammy, a BRIT award and three American Music Awards. Way to go Ari!