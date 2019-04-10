Zoe Saldana’s mother thinks that she gave birth to another famous actress. The Avengers: Infinity War star made an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, where she shared that he mother often confuses her with Thandie Newton. “My mom still thinks that I’m in Westworld ,” the 40-year-old quipped. “Years ago, you thought that I was in Traffic. ‘Mom, you did not give birth to Thandie Newton.’” Adding: “Again, she goes ‘Well your show is on HBO, Westworld.’ I’m like when are you going to understand that I’m not Thandie Newton.”

The Latina Powerhouse and the British star have built a relationship. “We text now, we’re friends,” the Avatar actress said. “So, we’re sisters.” Zoe hilariously joked that things haven’t always been that way with the two ladies. “I met Thandie at the Golden Globes a couple of years ago,” she said. “I hugged her. I kinda scared her because I didn’t tell her why I was invading her space. I go ‘Please tell me people confuse you for me.” and she goes, ‘Who are you?’”

Last year, Zoe playfully got in on the joke. The Missing Link star shared a side-by-side picture of her and Thandie, next to the caption “Twinning.” Zoe’s mother isn’t the only member of her family who provides her with embarrassing moments. During the late-night talk show, the Avengers star shared that her grandmother used to make less than flattering outfits for her and her sisters.

“The 80s were not really known as a decade for fashion and my grandmother was so into fashion and she would make us these huge and awful outfits,” she mentioned to the host. “And every time we would say ‘I hate it,’ she would cry, and my mother would go ‘look you just made your grandmother cry.’ So, then we always said yes that we loved everything, and we had to wear it.”