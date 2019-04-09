Who would have thought that a Colombian urban music singer would look like a half European, half American star? Well, Karol G. and Khloe Kardashian are here to show us that all is possible! These celebs could soon be each other’s doubles, and they are not the only ones.

The Secreto singer and reggaetonero A.A.’s fiancé has been made aware of her similarities to Khloé Kardashian by several fans on social media. Karol G’s followers have commented things like, “I thought you were Khloé Kardashian," or “you look like Khloé Kardashian. Despite being unrelated, the stars do have an undeniable resemblance.

We’ve tracked down Karol G. and Khloé K, as well as several other Hollywood celebs who show that genes can transcend generations and distances, check them out:

Bulgarian Nina Dobrev also has a Hollywood doppelgänger! Nina, who rose to fame for her roles as Mia in the hit show Degrassi: The Next Generation, and as Elena on The Vampire Diaries, has been mistaken with former teen star Victoria Justice. Victoria is an American celebrity who became popular after landing leading roles on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Zoey 101.

Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis’ resemblance is indisputable. In fact, they’ve each been mistaken for each other. In 2018, Sarah mentioned meeting Mila and Mila told her she has played off being Sarah so in turn they’ve just agreed to play it off whenever it happens!

Lastly, Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez have resembled one another in multiple occasions. According to Lucy, "There's a group of girls that all kind of look similar. I get Sarah Hyland or Rachel Bilson or Maisie Williams. There's a crop of us that all have a similar vibe.” Seems like Sarah may just take the doppelgänger crown.

Ultimately, we hope to find our own doppelgängers, but for now we’ll stay on the lookout for any other celeb look-a-likes!