J Balvin, Bad Bunny and more Latin artists taking the stage at Coachella

The Coachella Valley music festival marks the star of festival season. Each year, some of the biggest names in music make their way to the California desert for the weekend-long event. Coachella, is one of the most-talked bout events of the year. With the rise and surge of Latin music in the mainstream, it’s no surprise that some of the biggest names in popular Latin music genres are set to hit the stage.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny are two of the Latin artist set to hit the stage at the Coachella Valley Music Festival

This year’s talent brings an eclectic mix of performers and tunes. From regional Mexican to the sounds of traditional flamenco – with a twist. Some of the talent are on the rise, while others have already made their mark in the industry. Either way, fans will make their way to the various stages to see them perform. Here is a look at some of the artist we are looking forward to seeing hit the stage.

Bad Bunny

The reggaetone singer is bringing the spirit and vibes of Puerto Rico to the festival. The MIA singer is known for his over-the-top stage presence and eye-catching style. Coming off a year of chart-topping hits and in the start of his x 100pre Tour, Bad Bunny is sure to put on the performance of a lifetime.

Songs we want to hear: Caro, Solo de Mi and Chambea

Rosalía

Spanish pop singer Rosalía will take the stage at the music festival for the first time. The MALAMENTE singer draws inspiration from her native Spain, as she blends traditional flamenco sounds with pop. Fans may be in for a surprise performance collaboration if the songstress brings J Balvin on stage for a performance of their latest single Con Altura.

Songs we want to hear: Brillo (another J Balvin collaboration), Bagdad, De Aquí No Sales

J Balvin

He’s no stranger to the Coachella stage. The Colombian superstar gave fans a taste of what he can bring to the music festival as he performed his hit single Mi Gente, at the 2018 festival with Beyoncé. This year, J Balvin gets a chance to command the stage on his own.

Songs we want hear: Mi Cama, Familiar, Ne Es Justo

Javiera Mena

Coachella is the perfect location for the Chilean beauty’s sound. Javiera’s music is the perfect soundtrack to the festival. Over the last decade, the singer has found success and now her star will rise even higher as the takes the stage for one of the kick off to festival season.

Songs we want to hear: Espejo, Dentro de Ti, Alma

Tomasa Del Real

The Queen of Reggaetone’s digital underground scene is ready to bring her flavor to the music festival. The 32-year-old Chilean superstar is set to bring her eccentric outfits and performances to the dessert, adding more heat. This is the first time the Barre con el Pelo singer will take perform at the event and it probably won’t be the last.

Songs we want to hear: La Vampira, Si o No, Perra del Futuro

Ocho Ojos

These men don’t have to travel far to take the stage. The California natives create a sound that is a blend of hip-hop, cumbia and electronic. The Cumbia De Este Valle band will no doubt create festival vibes as they take the stage and perform their biggest hits.

Songs we want to hear: Wao Wao, Maria Tomasa, Culebra

Other notable acts taking the stage this year are Mon Laferte, Sabrina Claudio, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, and Los Robertas. This year’s headliners are Ariana Grande and rapper Childish Cambino. The Coachella Valley Music Festival runs for back-to-back weekends, = from April 12-14, to April 19-21.