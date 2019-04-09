Natti Natasha and Sofia Reyes announced as presenters at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Latin music’s biggest night is shaping up to be a star-studded event. On Monday, April 8, the presenters for the Billboard Latin Music Awards were announced and it’s full of girl power. Natti Natasha, Kany Garcia and Sofia Reyes rounded out the first round of entertainers added to the roster. Joining the ladies are Pedro Capó, and Lupillo Rivera. Also taking the stage for the special night will be Billboard Vice President, Lelia Cobo. It’s only fitting that the occasion has a big host. Television presenter, Gaby Espino will serve as hostess for the ceremony.

"Today we announce that I will be the host of the most important Latin music awards @latinbillboards,” she wrote on Instagram. “Let’s enjoy these awards.” This year’s appearance will make the 41-year-old a true vet. Gaby previously hosted the ceremony in 2015, 2016, and 2017. This year’s ceremony is shaping up to be a big event. Last week the performers were announced. Hitting the stage this year are Puerto Rican reggaetone superstar, Bad Bunny, Karol G, CNCO and Carlos Vives.

Marc Anthony is also set to take the stage. The veteran musician will premiere his latest hit single, Tu vida en la Mia,” during the broadcast. While the red carpet and the fashion will be on display, it’s all about the awards. Ozuna takes the lead with 23 nominations. J Balvin and Nicky Jam follow with 13 nominations each.

The night could also have big things in store for Bad Bunny, who is up for 11 statues. Shakira, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, Natti Natasha and Cardi B are also up for awards. Tune in to Telemundo on April 25 at 8pm, as the ceremony broadcast live from Las Vegas.