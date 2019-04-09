Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams’ bond goes way beyond sharing the TV screen. Besides playing sisters on Game of Thrones, the actresses are real-life friends who often show affection for each other whether it be in person or on social media. Through this beautiful friendship, the Stark sisters of GOT will have one very special mission this summer where they will play one of their most important real-life roles: bride and maid of honor. It's unclear when it happened but Sophie confirmed she asked her fictional sister to be one of her maids of honor for her upcoming wedding with Joe Jonas. "I don’t know why she’s thinking of that – I’m giving her the bridesmaid's dress!" She said during the premiere of the series' last season. "She’s my maid of honor. One of two! " She said excitedly.

VIEW GALLERY Maisie Williams has been confirmed as one of Sophie's maid of honors

Sophie showed up to the final GOT premiere accompanied by her fiancé. "It means so much to have him here. It’s just the best support, the best person to calm me down and keep me calm and, if I end up crying, I have his shoulder to cry on, so it’s good. I'm so happy that he's here," she said. With this being the series’ grand finale after almost ten years, there was a chance for tears.

Even though Sophie has revealed the name of one of her bridesmaids, the rest of her bridal party remains a mystery. Being she holds a close relationship with her future sisters-in-law, perhaps she will choose one of them to be a bridesmaid. Just a few days before Sophie was spotted at the beach with Joe and his two brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra. It’s evident all three “sisters” get along really well as seen in the band’s most recent video where they’re dubbed “Jonas sisters.”

VIEW GALLERY Sophie and Joe Jonas are expected to tie the knot summer 2019

It seems that Joe Jonas can't hardly wait for the big day, as he is ready to meet at the altar the woman he loves. When asked about the day when they will say “I do,” the singer joked, “Nick's 18 weddings were incredible. And Kevin had a snowstorm, so I’ve learned to have only one wedding and not in December.

Although we don’t know too much about their upcoming wedding, it’s very likely it will take place in England since Sophie hails from there. Something we do know is there will be a game of rugby as Joe has revealed. Many members in the bride-to-be’s family are fans, and it's come to our attention there will be a match between the Jonas and the Turners. What a fun way to celebrate!