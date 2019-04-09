Puerto Rican stunner Roselyn Sánchez always looks beautiful when she rocks a bikini in her Insta posts, but her latest swimsuit picture has an extra special meaning—the actress and singer is making a move to the director's seat and promoting her directorial debut for her upcoming film Satos.

Roselyn Sanchez's latest bikini Insta post has a very special meaning

"Did I get your attention?" Roselyn asked in her Insta post, which featured her in a sultry swimsuit. "Buen día 😉 Now go follow @satosfilm Gracias...sincerely Roselyn" If you do as she says and follow Satos film, then you'll see that Roselyn is making her directorial debut for a film that holds a special meaning in her life.

MORE: This video of Roselyn Sanchez and daughter teaching Eric Winter Spanish is the cutest video you'll see all day

Satos is "a heart warming story" set in La Gloria animal shelter after the devasting destruction of Hurricane Maria. The actress is known for her support of animal rights, and she's an active member of PETA. This film will shed light to this important topic in her life. "One day I'd like to dedicate my time to be a rescuer. To have my own Sanctuary. I hope to one day do it," she wrote. "It's a hard and incredible job but so worth it." She also dedicated the film to animal lovers, shelters, and rescue volunteers.

Roselyn's love for animals is unsurprising given the actresses' natural loving nature. The beauty shares many photos of her family on the 'gram. She previously spoke about her husband Eric Winter and her two kids Sebella and Dylan. “Throughout the entire pregnancy, she wanted a little sister and when we told her that the baby was a little boy she got all worked up,” the Puerto Rican actress told People en Español about her older daughter. “We said: ‘She’s going to be jealous, it’s going to be very hard’ and that girl has been wonderful, she’s in love with her brother.”

As for her husband, he's very involved. “Eric actually thinks he delivered the babies, that he actually pushed them out of his body, he’s very hands-on. I’m very lucky,” she joked.

Stay tuned for more details on Satos!