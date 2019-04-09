A-Rod reveals Jennifer Lopez's superpower – and it will surprise you

Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many talents but according to her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, she has an even more amazing super power. “I’ve never met anyone who’s more honest,” Alex told the New York Times about his love. “She’s so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend.” He continued: “How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that’s her superpower.”

Alex Rodriguez shared Jennifer Lopez's super power Photo: Instagram/@jlo

The former New York Yankee and the Medicine singer were together for two years, prior to their engagement on March 10. A-Rod’s fiancée is also good at helping him reflect on his career on and off the baseball field. On top of keeping note of things that are important, Alex keeps tabs on key things that Jennifer says. The MLB commentator reflected on a 2am conversation he had with his love, about one of his former teammates who was recently inducted into the baseball hall of fame.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez gets more personal with her YouTube channel

“She said ‘Mo getting 100 percent tells you more about his greatness off the field than it does on the field.’ I thought, that’s so true. I played with him all these years, and I couldn’t have come up with that.” Alex, 43, and Jennifer, 49, have built their relationship off partnership and support.

Photo: Instagram/@arod

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigiez are back to work following their engagement

The A-list couple have mastered the art of balancing their work and love for each other and their blended family. In a recent interview with People, Jennifer opened up about her engagement. “We’re really happy,” the Dinero singer told the magazine. “We have an appreciation for where we are in our lives today.” Jennifer added: “Everything that we do, we do together. He knows my dreams and I know his dreams and together we feel like we’re stronger.”