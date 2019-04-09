Thalia Sodi, better known only as Thalía, has been singing, producing, and showing audiences that she is a force to be reckoned with. Given her more than three decade career, fans everywhere would expect nothing less. Thalia tied the knot in 2000 when she married record mogul Tommy Mottola. Tommy has been the supportive husband every step of the way.

The two were introduced by music icon Emilio Estefan, Thalía's record producer, during a night in New York City. According to the couple, Emilio had been telling them that they'd make the perfect match – but Thalia and Tommy wouldn't believe it!

MORE: THALÍA'S BEST HAIRSTYLES, FROM THE 2000s TO TODAY

Whenever Emilio mentioned Tommy to Thalia, the Mexican popstar would highlight their 22-year age difference, his two children and past marriages, while Tommy would highlight her celebrity status as a guaranteed disconnect. Despite their skepticism about an actual love match, Emilio managed to get the couple together – and the rest is music and romance history!

WATCH:

Loading the player...

Almost 20 years after the couple tied the knot, they now have had two children together, Sabrina Sakaë and Matthew Alejandro, and they live in New York City. Thalia has ventured into many routes besides music and acting – we love her meme-inspiring Instagram account! – but their love for one another hasn't changed at all.

MORE: INSIDE THALÍA'S AMAZING SHOE CLOSET

Check out the video above for the story behind Thalía and Tommy Mottola's romance.