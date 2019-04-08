Jennifer Lopez gives a look at the good, bad and ugly from latest baby 'Medicine'

Jennifer Lopez is inviting the world into her circus! The 49-year-old triple-threat shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the latest visuals for her latest single Medicine. The World of Dance judge took her fans on set as she showed the good, the bad, ugly and less-than-glam moments from the set. “This was a tough one at times," the singer said about shooting the video. "But the end result is amazing." While the two-day shoot saw JLo prepping long and hard, her latest project was a success.

“It’s like having a baby,” the El Anillo singer told the camera. “You have a baby and it’s so painful, but you just forget about it when the baby’s there because you just love it so much.” Jennifer’s latest baby is a high-fashion take on a circus. In the visuals, the Bronx-native wears a series of monochrome looks. Always a fan of a costume change, the mother-of-two goes rodeo chic, wears a creepy multi-faced mask and is a high-fashion fortune teller.

Giving fans a taste of her upcoming film, the singer shows off her best pole-dancing moves, while rocking her signature long ponytail. The beautiful video wasn’t without its flaws. In the clip, Jennifer shows a variety of things from hair and makeup, costumes and dancers to what went wrong before getting to the final product. “Trying to perform your best with all of the restrictions you have on you,” she shared. “Stiff neck, stiff back and bruised knees."

JLo gave fans a look at the good, bad and ugly from the video set

That’s the part that people don’t see. All the obstacles that you have to overcome in the moment to make it really, really beautiful.” She continued: “It’s the people around you that really make what that final product is going to be.” Medicine, which features rapper French Montana, is a high-tempo, horn-inspired song dedicated to the ladies. “It’s very women empowerment,” Jennifer said. “Letting guys know that we’re not gonna take any junk."

