Two worlds collide: Gloria Estefan and the Duchess of Cornwall pose together at the Olivier Awards

On Sunday night, two worlds collided during the 2019 Laurence Olivier Awards. Gloria Estefan and the Duchess of Cornwall met and mingled at the always dazzling Royal Albert Hall and proceeded to take an Internet-breaking Instagram photo. Relive the moment when music and British royalty met for a short tête-à-tête by scrolling below!

Gloria Estefan and Christie Prades posed with the Duchess of Cornwall during the 2019 Laurence Olivier Awards

Joining Gloria and Camilla was Christie Prades, who plays Gloria Estefan in the Broadway hit On Your Feet. "Hanging with the Duchess (Camilla) and the PEEPS. NO•BIG•DEAL," Christie wrote as her caption in the post that featured a gallery of photos with other stars attending the awards show. "Those who know me, KNOW I have an obsession with the Royal family...But keep scrolling! Im not crying, you’re crying....🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧"

Gloria also shared her own photo with the British royal, writing, "What an incredible, incredible honor!!! The gracious Camilla Duchess of Cornwall." Gloria and Emilio Estefan's Broadway show is making its way across the pond to London's West End this summer, and the Latina Powerhouse praised Christie ahead of the awards. "So amazingly proud and excited for our hometown #Miami girl, @christie_prades who lit up broadway & stages across the US as our star in @onyourfeetbway and will bring the 🔥 fire to #London’s West End production @onyourfeetuk this summer!! We are proud to welcome George Ioannides and the rest of this incredible cast to our #OnYourFeet family!!"

Gloria and Emilio Estefan's Broadway hit On Your Feet is htitting London's West End this summer

Before Gloria crossed the pond to promote her upcoming Broadway show, she revealed the two women that inspired her while growing up.“I give a lot of credit to my mother and my grandmother," she told HOLA! USA. "Unfortunately, because of my grandfather’s and my father’s health (he developed multiple sclerosis after serving in Vietnam) they had to be in control; they were the ones who brought the money home. And it wasn’t easy. My mother was a teacher in Cuba, and when she left the country they tore up her title. But they can’t take away your education,” she explained.

The Duchess of Cornwall was spotted congratulating the winners of the night backstage at the awards

As for Camilla, she looked stunning in a navy blue off-the-shoulder gown that she paired with shiny jewels. During the night, she was spotted backstage congratulating winners of the night. "She asked if it was a big surprise that I won an award," said Patsy Ferran, who won the Best Actress award for her work in Tennessee Williams' play Summer And Smoke. "I said it was a massive, huge surprise. I wasn't expecting it at all. She said she thought I did very well with dealing with my surprise."

