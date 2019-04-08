Eva Longoria shares her ultimate mama morning and it involves baby feet

Eva Longoria is living the ultimate mama life. The actress-director took to Instagram to share some cuteness overload with a few snaps and a cute clip of Sunday morning with her baby, Santigo Enrique Bastón. The new mama shared a carousel of selfies where she appears to be lying in bed, and little Santi’s feet are peeping in the pics and stealing the show. She captioned the post with, “My Sunday morning....#Heaven #BabyFeet.”

Eva's Sunday morning is the epitome of #momlife Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

If that isn’t mom life, we don’t know what is. But then again, there’s also nothing cuter than baby feet. In the sweet clip that follows, Eva begins to sing You Are My Sunshine to her son while he lies next to her and of course, plays with her hair. Since joining the mama club, Eva has never seemed happier. It’s evident the bond between her and her adorable son is unbreakable, and already at his early age her nine-month-old is getting into the role of “future director.”

MORE: How Eva Longoria's life changed since baby Santiago's arrival

Whether Eva’s directing, getting her makeup done or doing philanthropical work, clearly this mother-son duo is inseparable as the 44-year-old producer often gives her followers a behind-the-scenes look at little Santi hard at work with his mama. Just last month, the philanthropist and activist captured a BTS of Santi pointing at two monitors while on the set of CW drama pilot Glamorous. “Future director! Santi already giving notes on the shot! #Glamorous,” she wrote next to the pic. Eva also shared a photo shared by actress Peyton List in which her little one is sitting on her lap. Eva noted, “Always with mama.”

On June 19 baby Santi will turn one Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

MORE: You'll never guess how Eva Longoria got her start in Hollywood

On June 19 Santi will be celebrating his first birthday and we can’t wait to see what Eva and her husband Pepe Bastón have in store for the special occasion. Surely it will be nothing short of amazing!