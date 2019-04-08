Did Meghan Markle's BFF Serena Williams let slip the royal baby's gender?

Serena Williams may have let one of the biggest royal baby secrets slip. During a conversation with E! News the tennis superstar may have hinted at the gender of her BFF Meghan Markle’s royal baby. Serena, who shares daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, shared some of the things she has taken away from motherhood over the last year. After stating “We put some much pressure on ourselves,” the 37-year-old let slip a recent chat she had with a pregnant friend. “My friend is pregnant and she’s like “Oh, my kid’s gonna do this’ and I just looked at her and I was like ‘no, she’s not.”

Serena Williams may have let this royal baby secret slip Photo: Getty Images

After possibly letting the news slip, the mommy-of-one, added how she feels the Duchess will be as a mom. “She’ll be the best mom, for sure.” While she did catch herself, Serena shared the advice she did spill to her friend who is expecting. “I had all those high expectations and I had what I was going to do,” the athlete said. “How I was going to recover. I was going to be great. This is a time where everything is not going to go as planned. You just gotta go with the flow.”

MORE: Meghan Markle welcomes special guest at her and Prince Harry's new home

Even if Meghan wasn’t the mommy Serena was talking about, the Duchess has had plenty of time to turn to her pal for advice – and a celebration. In February, Serena hosted a lavish baby shower in NYC for Meghan. The party, that was held at the lavish Mark Hotel in NYC, was attended by a host of Meghan’s closest family and friends, including Amal Clooney.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first baby in the upcoming weeks Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Prince Harry takes Meghan Markle on lavish babymoon

The Duchess and her husband Prince Harry are set to welcome their bundle in the coming weeks. Prior to the arrival, the royal couple have decided to keep their baby’s gender a surprise, leaving no hints, just guesses, about if the world will welcome a new Prince or Princess.