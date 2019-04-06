We can't stop laughing at this 'epic selfie' of Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner and their Dora co-stars

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is already shaping up to be one of the most fun movies of the year, and it hasn’t even been released! While we’re counting down the days until it hits theatres on August 2, the starry foursome behind Nickelodeon’s live-action blockbuster has been entertaining the boots off of us as they jet around to promote the film. We’re, of course, talking about latinx powerhouses Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña and, Dora herself, Isabela Moner.

Do, do, do, do, do selfie! Photo: Instagram/@mvegapena

This week, Michael had us laughing out loud when he shared what was supposed to be a selfie of the group onstage at CinemaCon. “Epic selfie of @evalongoria @ederbez @isabelamoner and myself,” he wrote along with a failed photo of the co-stars at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 4 in Las Vegas. It seems Michael is not used to taking selfies, as the snap captured more of the blank stage and dark audience than anything else.

While Michael and Isabela can be seen in the corner of the photo, Eva and Eugenio are barely (and hilariously) visible. “The audience was so lively,” Isabela joked in the comment section, referencing the fact that the crowd was not well lit. Clearly amused, Eva left a bunch of cry-laughing emojis. Meanwhile, actress Jenna Elfman poked fun at her friend, saying he has “ace selfie skills.”

The 43-year-old actor’s selfie-snafu is merely one example of how much fun the group seems to be having together as promote their upcoming movie. On Friday, April 5, Eva took to Instagram to share an actually-epic photo of them hopping a private jet together. “Love this group of human beings!” she wrote, tagging her film family. They were quick to like and comment on the post, with Isabela, particularly sending back love.

“I love you too mamas!” the 17-year-old star on the rise wrote in the comments. She added a question that makes it clear how much she respects the 44-year-old A-lister, writing: “Can I be you when I grow up?” Eugenio, who not only stars in the film, but produced it as well, excitedly wrote: “Go Dora Go!!!!!”