Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are adding more members to the family! The lovely couple already have three children together–India, Sasha and Tristan–but according to Elsa's Instagram, the family adopted a few pets this week, including two guinea pigs and two chickens. The former HOLA! USA cover star took to her Instagram to share their new Australian-approved animals with her fans!

The first Instagram story featured the four new animals hanging out on top of the living room coffee table. "My animal gang," the Spanish actress captioned the video. The camera then pans out and shows Chris sitting next to their family dog in the living room. "Another animal," Chris joked while pointing at himself. "The biggest animal in the house."

The second video features the two white chickens adorably walking in the backyard. "Our new pets Moto moto and Pizza," Elsa wrote on the Instagram story.

The Spanish actress previously revealed that she loves raising her children in Australia. “The way of life here is simple; people are very positive and have many things in common with Spaniards. I’ve felt loved very much,” she told HOLA! USA. Still, she tries to keep the Spanish culture alive. “[I do it] by surrounding them with Spaniards. I have almost all my family here to speak to them in Spanish,” she said. “I try to educate them and tell them about typical Spanish dishes. I’m going to try to go to Spain almost every summer, so that they know it and experience its culture... so they never lose their roots.”

As for their celebrity status, the kids pay no attention to that part of their life. “They think their parents are like the other parents, and that’s what I think they have to think all their lives," Elsa shared. "That their parents maybe appear in movies or on TV every once in a while, and for them it’s the most normal thing in the world, and they don’t have to think there’s a difference at all.”