Hilaria Baldwin shared some personal news on her Instagram page on Thursday, revealing in a heartbreaking post that she was pregnant but "most likely experiencing a miscarriage". While her followers immediately flooded her comments with support and loving messages, there was one troll who stood out, calling the post "annoying". Thirty-five year old Hilaria, who shares four children with husband Alec Baldwin, didn't let the comment go unanswered, calling the message "evil" and the poster's lack of compassion.



Hilaria shared the heartbreaking message on Instagram on Thursday

MORE: HILARIA BALDWIN REVEALS FIFTH PREGNANCY – AND A POSSIBLE MISCARRIAGE

The yoga instructor and TV personality had posted a photo of herself along with a candid comment that she is very early on in her latest pregnancy, but doctors have warned her and husband Alec there is a strong chance the child will not survive. Saying she wanted to "be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it," Hilaria asked followers to "be kind" when commenting. "I'm feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic."



Hilaria and Alex with their three elder children, Leonardo, Rafael and Carmen

One person didn't sympathize with Hilaria, though, remarking on the Instagram picture: "Nothing is private anymore…good god you’re annoying…"

HOLA! USA EXCLUSIVE: ALEC AND HILARIA BALDWIN AT HOME, INTRODUCING BABY ROMEO

Hilaria replied to the unsympathetic poster with the question: "Why are you on my page?". She followed up later with: "I would suggest that you go through and read even just a handful of comments from people who have experienced the same thing. And maybe your heart and compassion will grow." She also shared a screenshot of the troll's post and her response on her Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Because this evil exists too…and it’s not ok."

Alec also made a public statement on his wife's heartfelt post, re-posting the message and writing: "My wife is kind and generous in her support of other women."