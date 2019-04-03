Roselyn Sanchez’s daughter celebrates home run milestone with her dad, Eric Winter

It’s a home run for Roselyn Sanchez’s daughter Sebella Rose, who got the VIP treatment at her first ever Los Angeles Dodgers game. The proud mom took to Instagram to share some cute clips and snaps of her 7-year-old on a sports date with her daddy, Eric Winter. “Thank you @kikehndez for making Sebella’s first Dodgers game one to always remember!! She’s in heaven!!” she wrote. “Gracias @marianavicente por su gorra y el cariño! Thanks to my hubby and baby daddy @ebwinter for making Sebi’s dream come true!”

Seballa got the VIP treatment to her first ever L.A. Dodgers game Photo: Instagram/@roselyn_sanchez

In one of the pics Seballa appears to be all smiles holding up a baseball next to her dad after having it signed by one of the Dodgers' players. In another snap she's posing next to one of the team members and Eric. Roselyn’s little girl is a big sister to her one-year-old brother Dylan Gabriel. The Puerto Rican star and her actor husband welcomed their baby boy in November 2017. Last year, the 46-year-old actress revealed their first-born had been longing for a baby sister and thought they would have to come up with a creative way to deliver the news.

Lucky for them she took the news quite well! “Throughout the entire pregnancy, she wanted a little sister and when we told her that the baby was a little boy she got all worked up,” she told People en Español. “We said: ‘She’s going to be jealous, it’s going to be very hard’ and that girl has been wonderful, she’s in love with her brother.”

Roselyn and her husband welcomed their little boy in November 2017 Photo: Instagram/@roselyn_sanchez

Last month the Grand Hotel star stepped out for a humanitarian cause that hit close to home. The actress joined leaders of the Families Belong Together organization and some of Hollywood's brightest stars to meet with families and children seeking asylum in the U.S. Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera among other celebs crossed to the Tijuana border to elicit change. On the way home, Roselyn took to her Instagram Story to sum up her feelings, speaking directly into her camera: “This is pretty surreal guys, we just spent all day in Tijuana Mexico… This experience was incredible, we learned so much about the immigration process,” she said.