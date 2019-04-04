Hilaria Baldwin reveals she is expecting a fifth child but possibly suffering miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin shared some upsetting news about her pregnancy. The yoga instructor took to her Instagram to share that she and Alec Baldwin may be in the process of losing their fifth child. “I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage,” she wrote. “I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss.” In the corresponding photo, the 35-year-old holds her small baby bump as she poses for a photo in the mirror.

Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she is possibly suffering a miscarriage Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Hilaria, who has always been candid about her journey through motherhood, shared that she chose to tell her followers, because she has always been transparent about her journey. “I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest,” she wrote. “I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

MORE: Hilaria and Alec Baldwin send sweet messages to their children

She continued: “So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. Hilaria and Alec’s sad news comes just 10 months after they welcomed their fourth child Romeo. The pair are also parents to Carmen, five, Rafael, three, and two-year-old Leonardo. Alec is also father to 23-year-old Ireland.

HILARIA AND ALEC BALDWIN'S BEST MOMENTS WITH THE LITTLE BALDWINITOS

At the end of her note, the fitness guru thanked her doctors, husband and children for the support. Although it is a trying time, Hilaria noted that the experience is putting life in perspective. Before signing off, the proud mommy encouraged her followers to share their stories and to be kind in the comments. “Please be kind,” she wrote. “I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.”