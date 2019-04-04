Bravo! Juan Luis Guerra to receive lifetime achievement honor at 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Congratulations are in order for Juan Luis Guerra, who will receive a Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 25. Throughout his 35-year music career, the Dominican singer-composer has become one of the most recognizable names in Latin music, launched 15 albums and sold more than 30 million records worldwide. The 61-year-old musician is responsible for introducing the sounds of bachata and merengue and bringing sweet songs with romantic lyrics into our lives.

“It’s a great privilege for me to receive this recognition from the Billboard Latin Music Awards,”Juan Luis told Billboard upon learning of the honor. “I’m grateful for the continuous support that I’ve received, which has blessed me with the opportunity to do what I love during these 35 years of my career. It fills me with joy every time I get to be present in front of all of you.”

The Santo Domingo native has garnered fans from all over the world with No. 1 songs such as La Llave de mi Corazón and Enrique Iglesias’ song Cuando Me Enamoró on which he is featured. His latest single, Kitipun from his upcoming album Literal, which is released on Friday, April 5, is already becoming a big hit. Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include big names in the industry like Jose José, Carlos Santana, Marco Antonio Solis, Maná and Ricardo Arjona.

The day before he’s to be presented with the honor, Juan Luis will also appear as a special guest to discuss his career during the Legend Q&A session happening during Latin Music Week in Las Vegas. Returning for its 29 year, BLMW will be happening between April 22 - 25, 2019. Female artists and Billboard Latin Music Award finalists, Natti Natasha, Anitta, Lali Esposito and Karol G have also been announced as headliners during the Women in the Lead panel. “Our ‘Women in the Lead’ panel is not only powerful; it is an agent of change,” Leila told Billboard. “We look forward to again having a marquee group of women who make a difference.”