Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin appear in court amid college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman stepped out for a second hearing over the college admissions scandal that broke out last month. The actresses both appeared in court to attend a hearing in connection with the case in Boston federal court. The Desperate Housewives alum made her way to the courtroom wearing a dark suit with a teal blouse. Meanwhile, the Fuller House actress sported a tan suit. Felicity, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared before Judge M. Page Kelley, who reportedly asked each of them if they understood the charges against them.

According to E! News Lori was described as being friendly and cheerful toward the prosecutors. You may recall, the mom-of-two and her longtime husband were accused of agreeing to "pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

The 54-year-old actress and her fashion designer husband are parents to Isabella, 20, and YouTube vlogger, Olivia Jade, 19, both students at the University of California. Her colleague, Felicity, is being accused of paying a $15,000 bribe for a higher SAT score for one of their daughters. Although her husband, actor Wiliam H. Macy has not been named in the allegations, their close friend David M. Mamet came to their defense by writing an open letter.

He wrote, “I worked for very many years in and around our Elite Universities. I am able to report that their admissions policies are an unfortunate and corrupt joke. I’m crazy about them both.” He added, "That a parent’s zeal for her children’s future may have overcome her better judgment for a moment is not only unfortunate, it is, I know we parents would agree, a universal phenomenon.”

In the hearing Lori, her husband and Felicity all agreed to the same set of conditions including to not move without permission, surrender if sent to jail, surrender their passport, to not violate any laws and to show up to court.