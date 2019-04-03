Britney Spears has been hospitalized and is currently seeking treatment for her mental health. TMZ reported on Wednesday, April 3, that the Baby One More Time singer checked herself into a mental health facility about a week ago. Sources tell the site, that the singer will reportedly live there for 30 days. Britney’s issues stem from her father Jamie Spears’ life-threatening health issues. It was reported that her father, and former manager, suffered complications after a surgery related to his intestines and colon.

The Circus singer took to her Instagram on April 3, to give her fans a slight update. “We all need to take time for a little “me time.” :)” the Stronger singer wrote. Next to the caption was a meme that read: “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.” In January, Britney, who has had a successful run of performances in Las Vegas, announced that that she would be taking a leave of absence from performing, to focus on her father’s health.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart,” the pop star wrote next to a picture of her and Jamie. “However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

Britney’s statement continued: “I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.” Taking care of family has always been number to the Spears family. Jamie has been the permanent co-conservator of her estate, since 2008, when the pop star battled mental health issues.