Yalitza Aparicio was supposed to have a career in education back in her hometown of Tlaxiaco, Mexico, but Hollywood had other plans. In the last year, the 25-year-old student-turned-actress has walked star-studded red carpets, been nominated for an Academy Award and has paved the way for future Latina actresses. Now, Yalitza is living it up and enjoying that LA lifestyle that includes athleisure, yoga and coconut water.

Yalitza Aparicio was spotted taking a much needed break in Malibu where she enjoyed a weekend getaway for the second annual 3d Wellness Retreat

The Roma actress was spotted taking a much needed break and enjoying a weekend getaway for the second annual 3d Wellness Retreat in Malibu. The Insta-perfect event included daily workouts, guided meditation sessions, wine tasting, scenic hikes and tons of healthy-living activities.

"Yalitza enjoyed a day of pampering and wellness at the 3d Connected Launch party in Malibu on Saturday March 30th with facials, shaman ceremonies, massages and more," a source told HOLA! USA. "She snacked on fresh coconut water, healthy vegan snacks and enjoyed a yoga session with her friend Adriana Santos to celebrate the launch of talent agency 3d Connected."

Yalitza also took to her Instagram to document the relaxing retreat, posting a gallery of photos from the event that featured the Insta-perfect oasis. "Gran dia," she wrote, which translates to "Great day."

Besides inspiring her fans to live a healthy lifestyle, Yalitza has also been a source of inspiration for the Latinx community. “For me, it’s very important,” she told HOLA! USA about creating a space for future Latina stars. “I know that I am a gate opener and it’s wonderful to inspire so many women to keep trying.”

