Natti Natasha, Karol G, Anitta and Lali to Headline Billboard’s 'Women in the Lead' Panel

Get ready for some serious Latina female empowerment as it has come to our attention that artists Natti Natasha, Anitta, Karol G and Lali Esposito will be headlining this year’s 'Women in the Lead' panel during Billboard Latin Music Week. Returning for it’s 29th year, BLMW is quickly approaching and these leading ladies and 2019 Billboard Latin Music Award finalists will take the stage on Wednesday, April 24 for an in-depth discussion moderated by Billboard’s Vice President and Latin Industry Lead, Leila Cobo.

Natti Natasha, Anitta, Lali Esposito and Karol G will be headlining the Women in the Lead panel

MORE: Shakira shares the joy of her four Latin Billboard Awards nominations

“Our ‘Women in the Lead’ panel is not only powerful; it is an agent of change,” Leila told Billboard. “We look forward to again having a marquee group of women who make a difference.” It’s no surprise these four singers were chosen to join previously announced conference guests Juan Luis Guerra, Wisin & Yandel, Lele Pons, the Rivera family and Anuel AA as they’re each representing a new generation of Latina Powerhouse women.

The 'Women in the Lead' panel will take place during Billboard Latin Music Week later this month

In an exclusive, Latin Grammy Award winner, Karol G told HOLA! USA she wants to “be a legend, not just a singer. Somebody that you can remember forever.” The 28-year-old Colombian also revealed which Latina she looks up to: “Shakira for us in Colombia and I think in the entire Latin industry, she’s one of the most important singers in the world because she’s been able to crossover,” she said. “She speaks and sings in English and Spanish, so she has everything. She also has three songs in the World Cup,” she added.

Latin Billboard Awards nominee Karol G reveals she looks up to fellow Colombian Shakira

MORE: Juntos por Venezuela: Latin artists are coming together with Estamos Contigo song

Shakira herself appears on the list of nominees with four nominations: Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist, Tour of the Year, Feminine Artist of the Year, and Latin Pop Song of the Year. Other nominees are Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and many more! Be sure to watch who wins on April 25 on Telemundo International.