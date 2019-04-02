Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s love is unlike any other. From the moment we first learned about their romance, the couple has made it clear that there is nothing but pure love between them. Lucky for us, from time to time they give us a closer look at their #relationship. This was the case when just a few days ago the Me Enamoré singer gave all the feels to her fans with one of the most beautiful postcards we’ve seen, ever, that adoringly features the cute couple.

The Colombian singer took to her Instagram account to share a sweet snap of the two twinning in all-black sporty outfits and neon sneakers. Piqué appears embracing his love making it clear that after almost ten years together their love remains strong. Shakira captioned the cute pic that now holds more than 1,300,000 likes with, “Car wash cuddles!”

VIEW GALLERY Shakira and Piqué remain #couplegoals even afer ten years Photo: Instagram/@shakira

Her fans were quick to comment on their photo by letting them know how much they admire them as a couple and as parents of their handsome little men: Milan and Sasha. "How beautiful. Long live beautiful and sincere love! Hope it lasts [...] many more years," wrote one of Shak’s followers. "They look like a cute teenage couple. I love them, they always look very happy. Your two children are so lucky, surely they are the happiest," another commented.

The Clandestino singer has always been open about her and her beau’s relationship – at least through social media. The 42-year-old never fails to show support to the father of their two children with sweet messages. One excellent example is when Piqué appeared as a guest of the Spanish television show La Resistencia.

While his interview took center stage on social media, people were quick to notice that among his fans was his lady, who did not miss the opportunity to capture the soccer star. "How handsome my husband in La Resistencia!" she shared on her Instagram Stories. And that’s not the first she lauds her hubby. On March 2, after the triumph of Barcelona against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, the singer wrote: "My husband today, a show!"

VIEW GALLERY The happy couple and their two boys Milan and Sasha are one lovely and happy family Photo: Instagram/@shakira

Piqué's Fortune

While on La Resistencia Piqué talked about different matters including how he handles fame, his career and even money. During his chat with the show hosts, the FC Barcelona member was asked about the fortune he’s made throughout his career. The soccer player did not hold back with his answer, and he replied, "My estate is worth more than the budget for España this year." The program's hosts immediately searched for the amount he was referring to. "57 million euros", they said (about 64 million dollars). "No, it's much more," was his response.