If you keep up with Jennifer Lopez's Instagram then you know that she's currently in New York City filming her upcoming flick Hustlers. Now, it's a fact that JLo is in great shape—she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez gave up carbs and sugar for ten whole days—but in her most recent post, the 49-year-old star revealed her ridiculous abs in a sultry hot pink bikini. Bad news: We can't give you her washboard abs. Good news: We can give you the deets of her bikini. And the best part? This whole getup is actually quite affordable.

Get JLo's Hustlers hot (and affordable!) look at Urban Outfitters Photo: Instagram/jlo

First things first, get yourself a nice spray tan for that golden ~glow~. For Ramona (the mom-of-two's character in the movie), she got instantly tan thanks to Brazil Bronze Glow Bar. You can achieve this glimmer by also using their Brazil Bronze tanning mousse. As for the bikini, you can find the two-piece suit at Urban Outfitters in stores and online. The I.AM.GIA Ava Bikini Top and I.AM.GIA Layla Bikini Bottom retail at $60 each. And let's not forget her oversized Quay Australia sunnies that also retail for $60.

MORE: Recreate Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' blowout with these products

It may be easy (and affordable!) to achieve this JLo look, but the Hustlers actress previously shared how difficult it was to prep for the role. In the movie, she plays a stripper who steals money from her Wall Street clients, and to prepare, Jennifer had a portable pole installed in her home. "I have a girl who comes in and teaches me,” she told late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s very hard. It’s a girl from Cirque du Soleil. She’s fantastic and she works with me and, I mean, I have bruises everywhere. It’s so hard. I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole. It’s, like, acrobatic. It’s different muscle groups and the things they do with their legs, upside down, I’m like, ‘What? I can’t… hold on. Can we do that part again.”

In the past few weeks, Alex has been spotted visiting JLo on set and talking to her co-stars, including Crazy Rich Asians star, Constance Wu

According to Deadline, the film’s director Lorene Scafaria always had Jennifer in mind to tackle the lead role. “There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence,” she said. "It’s always been her. She’s f—ing Jennifer Lopez.” Besides Jennifer, the flick will feature a star-studded cast, including Cardi B, Constance Wu, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles.

In other JLo news, you can achieve her Hustlers blowout hairstyle with these easy steps!