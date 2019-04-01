Salma Hayek got a head start on Mother's Day this year. Although the special celebration falls on May 10 in her native Mexico and in the US on May 12, the actress resides in Britain with husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina Paloma – and there, Mother's Day this year was celebrated on March 31. Salma had a very special plan laid out for Sunday, supporting Valentina at a dance competition in London.

Salma brought along her 9.5 million Instagram followers to the special event, at which she was joined by other excited "dance moms". The 52-year-old star shared a selfie of the excited group as they waited to see their daughters in action. She captioned the snap: "These #dancemoms are celebrating GB #mothersday at a dance competition supporting our girls. Estas mamás estamos celebrando el día de las madres en el Reino Unido viendo a nuestras hijas bailar en una competencia #happymothersday #london."

The second photo showed Valentina and her friends after they'd finished their performances. And judging by the triumphant looks on their faces, and bouquets of flowers at their feet, they'd clearly done a great job. Salma certainly thought so. "They did so well!!! Les fue súper bien!!!" she wrote with a flurry of flower, trophy and celebration emojis.

Fans were quick to like and respond to the cute snap, and among the congratulatory comments was one by Tess Bu Cuarón, the 15-year-old daughter of Roma director Alfonso Cuarón. "Love you," she wrote alongside some hearts while tagging her friend Valentina in the message – confirming that 11-year-old Valentina has her own Instagram!

While Salma is currently at the top of her field career-wise, there's clearly no role as important to the celebrated actress than that of mamá. She's never too busy to get involved in Valentina's school life and projects, and often shares glimpses of her life as a mom on social media. Last year she shared colorful and fun photos of herself with fellow moms helping prepare the Mexican stand for the school's global festival. They cooked traditional Mexican delicacies and even made the flowers themselves by hand.

