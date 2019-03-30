Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have inspired fans everywhere with not only their charming love story, but even more so with their seamlessly blended family. It appears as though each time the newly-engaged couple steps out with their respective kids, the group has grown even tighter. Their latest adventure took place Saturday, March 30, as JLo, A-Rod, Emme, Max, Ella and Natasha, closed out the lucky month with a “perfect Saturday afternoon.” Where was it? In the pair's old stomping ground, of course - the Bronx!

Team J-Rod! Photo: Instagram/@arod

“A perfect Saturday afternoon,” the 43-year-old former MLB star wrote along with a sweet selfie of the sixsome at his old home: Yankee Stadium. “Family. Friends. And a game at @yankees Stadium!” In the photo, his 49-year-old fiancée cheezes next to him, holding her daughter Emme, 11, on her lap. Next to Emme was the former Yankee star’s daughter Ella, 10, then JLo’s Max, 11, and A-Rod’s Tashi, 14.

The A-list couple kept it incognito under sleek pairs of shades, while the kids were decked out in Yankees swag. Max proudly rocked an NYY cap, while Tashi wore the team’s signature pinstripe jersey. Overall, they all blended seamlessly in Yankees colors: blue and white.

JLo was recently seen getting special visitors in NYC on the set of Hustlers

“Take us out to the ballgame!” social media maven Alex wrote on his Instagram Story along with a sweet video of the group singing the famous sports tune. They each beamed from ear-to-ear clearly enjoying each other’s company and the sunny day out in the Bronx, where Jen grew up.

The international superstar was recently seen on the streets of NYC with Emme, Ella and Natasha while shooting her new film Hustlers. The star took to her Instagram Story to share a quick snap of Alex sitting between his two girls and Emme, writing: “Day 1 of @husterlsmovie #FAMILIA.” The Get on the Floor singer was later spotted holding hands with her mini-me just as they left the set, A-Rod and his girls following closely behind.