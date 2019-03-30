Eva Longoria’s Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving. Just when we think the 44-year-old entertainer can’t possibly publish a cuter glimpse at her baby Santiago, she tops herself. The Dora and the City of Lost Gold star’s most recent photo of the adorable mommy-daughter pair might be the cutest yet. Eva and Santi were captured cozying up on the couch and snacking on some bread on Friday, March 30. “Us. Just chilling and eating bread,” the star wrote, adding the hashtag: “#Moments.”

Eva Longoria and her little baby Santi Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

The relatable picture has not only captured the hearts of fans, but Eva’s celebrity friends. “That little baby belly I can’t,” Olivia Munn commented, referencing Santi's sweet little tummy. Meanwhile, How To Get Away With Murder star Karla Souza called the pair “cuties.”

Little Patitos! Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Further adorableness was found on the mom-of-one’s Instagram Story. To our delight, she shared a sweet snippet of her kissing her baby’s little feet. “Who’s little patitos are these?” she asks, giggling as she sweetly pecks Santiago’s foot. The next post in the brunette beauty's story was a snap of her laying down on a couch. “It’s been a long week,” the text overlay read.

It certainly was a bustling week for the Grand Hotel producer who was busy shooting a new pilot (she even worked on Saturday!). Entitled Glamorous, the television series stars Brooke Shields, among other notable faces. Eva took to her Instagram to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from set.

“I’m never tall enough to see the shot! #DirectorMode #Pilot #Glamorous,” she wrote alongside a photo of her standing on a stool so she could see the camera angle. The Latina Powerhouse had a special guest on set with her on Tuesday. “Future director! Santi already giving notes on the shot! #Glamorous,” she wrote in the caption of a picture of her holding baby boy Bastón.