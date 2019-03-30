Following Khloé Kardashian’s emotional revelation about the dramatic end of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, her mother Kris Jenner has now shared her thoughts on the situation involving the athlete and Jordyn Woods. After news broke of the 21-year-old model and the Cleveland Cavaliers team player had reportedly been romantically involved, a source told E! News: "The family has done so much for Jordyn. To say they are disappointed is an understatement. She was a friend to all of the girls and they are stunned and in disbelief."

Kris has revealed her thoughts on the cheating scandal involving her daughter's ex-boyfriend

News of the cheating scandal first came to light in February when it was revealed that Kylie Jenner’s best friend had allegedly kissed Tristan after a party. In early March Jordyn appeared on the Red Table Talk show with Jada Pinkett Smith where she cleared the air and admitted the 28-year-old did in fact give her a “kiss on the lips” but nothing more.

MORE: Khloé Kardashian speaks out after breakup: 'Tristan is equally to blame'

Earlier this week in the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashians trailer, Khloe talks about her relationship as she wipes off the tears. “It just sucks it has to be made so public,” says the 34-year-old. “I’m not just a TV show. This is my life.” Adding: “My family was ruined.” The mom-of-one goes on to confirm that she is indeed referring to her ex. “Tristan may have loved me, whatever that means, but he does not respect me whatsoever.”

The momager admits: "To say they are disappointed is an understatement"

But despite the unfortunate series of events, the Good American designer finds love and support from her one-year-old daughter. “True is the best thing that happened to me,” she said. Right before closing off that chapter of her life, Khloé tweeted, “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”