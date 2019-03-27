Eva Longoria gets a boost while directing – see the hilarious pic

Eva Longoria had a little extra support on the set of her latest project. On Tuesday, March 26, the actress took to her Instagram to show a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from set. “I’m never tall enough to see the shot! #DirectorMode #Pilot #Glamorous.” The 44-yar-old’s hilarious post sees her standing on a stool, looking over the shoulder of a camera operator. Eva, who is directing the television movie Glamorous, rocks a sweat suit which perfectly complements her black set headphones.

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

The tiny director received high praise in her comments from some familiar faces. Dora and the City of Lost Gold star, Isabela Moner wrote “you’re so cute.” Grand Hotel actress Justina Adrono wrote: “Omg this is to precious! I love it!.” The Desperate Housewives alum took to her Instagram stories to share another photo from set. “Another day at the office #directormode” the mommy-of-one captioned the picture that saw her standing on a wooden box behind the same camera operator. In the following video, Eva had a special guest. Glamorous star Peyton List made a stylish cameo.

“Working with this beauty,” Eva said as Peyton gave her a hug. “Look at what she’s wearing.” The Latina Powerhouse has been hard at work in director mode. Earlier this week, the star has a special guest on set. “Future director! Santi already giving notes on the shot! #Glamorous.” In the adorable picture, the proud mommy holds on to her eight-month-old son as he points to the screen. Baby boy Bastón is on the right path to following his mommy’s footsteps.

Eva is directing the TV movie Glamorous Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Although she is busy with work on screen and as a mother, Eva shared with HOLA! USA that she wouldn’t have it any other way. “I can say that I am the happiest that I’ve ever been,” she said inside of our April issue. “With my husband, my child and my wonder stepchildren, we’ve created a beautiful family unit that has enriched my life so much.”