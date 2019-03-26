Jennifer Lopez gets a visit from the familia on day one of 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez has begun filming for her upcoming film Hustlers and while at work the future Mrs. was given a nice visit from the fam. The singer-actress took to Instagram stories to share a quick snap of her fiancé Alex Rodriguez sitting between his two girls Ella, 10 and Natasha, 14 and JLo’s daughter, Emme,11. “Day 1 of @husterlsmovie #FAMILIA,” she wrote. The 49-year-old Hollywood star was then spotted holding hands with her mini-me just as they left the set. A-Rod and his girls followed right behind.

A-Rod and the girls popped by the set of Hustlers

There’s no doubt the mom-of-two has been hard at work. Earlier this month, JLo announced her collection with activewear line Nimaya Sol, last week she and her beau launched their partnership with Australia sunglass company Quay and now she’s hustling to get into the groove of her new film. Not to mention she just announced her It’s My Party Tour and she has a wedding to plan! Eek! Not to worry though, time after time JLo has proven she really can do it all.

With so much going on it’s nice to see her familia come and support her while she’s killing it on set, even if it’s from behind the scenes. Hustlers, which is written and directed by Lorene Scarafia also stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl. The film is based around a group of former strippers who set to take down their former Wall Street clients.

JLo began filming for her upcoming film on March 26

In preparation for her role, the Limitless singer took on pole dancing lessons, and of course, her man could not resist documenting her impressive dancing skills. In the clip, Jennifer managed to perform one of the basic steps of swinging around the pole while holding on with her legs. On a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress revealed a dancer from Cirque du Soleil is the one in charge of training for her upcoming role. Can’t wait to see her dance acts in the film!