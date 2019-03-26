If you're one of those people that discovered the meaning of love by watching Noah Centineo in To All the Boys I've Loved Before 500 times, then good news! The totally swoon-worthy actor is slated to star in Netflix's upcoming rom-com The Perfect Date that promises to be just as charming. But the best part? He'll be acting alongside Latina starlet Camila Mendes, who is (obvi) among the up-and-coming Latina stars to watch for in 2019.

On Tuesday, March 26, Netflix dropped the trailer for the flick that centers around Brooks (Noah), an unpopular teenager who is in need of money to pay for college. The solution? Have girls pay him to be "the perfect date" for any ocassion. Camila plays Shelby Pace, a popular, rich and private school student who is described as the girl of his dreams. The other star of the movie is Laura Marano Celia Lieberman, the first girl Brooks takes out.

Camila took to her Instagram to excitedly announce the trailer. "Took part in a film called #ThePerfectDate last year," she wrote on her Instagram. "It comes out on netflix april 12th and stars @ncentineo and @lauramarano ✨ what more do you neeeeed"

Camila may be looking for the "perfect date," but IRL, the Riverdale actress has found true love. She previously shared details about her romance with co-star Charles Melton, revealing their cute nicknames. “I am Baby Dragon,” she told Busy Philipps. "I can be quite…I guess just ferocious is the only word, but it’s like a cute type of ferocious." She revealed that her passionate side can be attributed to her heritage. “I’m Brazilian, we’re like passionate, so sometimes a little baby dragon comes out.”

As for dealing with the public, the brunette beauty knows that there need to be some sort of discretion."I want to be pretty normal and conversational and I like to talk to people, so my instinct is always just to talk about [my boyfriend], but then the famous side of me is like, 'Don't do that,’” she said. "I'm not naturally a private person, so I try to bring that side of me out in public, too. I do have to learn and I'm still learning boundaries with myself."

The Perfect Date premieres on Netflix on April 12.