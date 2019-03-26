Justin Bieber speaks out about 'love' he has for Selena Gomez while defending wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is coming in defense of two important women. The Friends singer took to Instagram to address rumors about his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber. In the process, the pop star referenced his relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. After a user wrote that Justin’s marriage to Hailey was just to get back at Selena, the 25-year-old singer decided enough was enough, and wrote a long response. The Boyfriend singer posted the response on his Instagram story and encouraged his fans to share the message.

Justin Bieber came to the defense of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and wife Hailey Bieber Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

Justin began the comment shutting down the claims and condemning the user for trolling his him and his wife. The Sorry singer then went on to comment on the claims that he would hurt either woman. “I absolutely loved and love Selena,” he wrote. “She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife ad she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

Justin and Selena began their relationship in 2011, before calling it quits in 2014. The pair briefly rekindled their romance in 2016, before ending things a year later. The Purpose singer married Hailey in 2018. Selena, has not made any public comment about the statement. The supermodel on the other hand, didn’t share her husband’s statement on her stories, but shared a gif that flashed “wifey.”

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018 Photo: Instagram/@justinbieber

In February, the Biebers opened up about the “work” they put into their marriage. "I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” Hailey told Vogue. "I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard.”