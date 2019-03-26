It's rare to see Kylie Jenner, billionaire makeup mogul, stepping outside without her usual perfectly-lined lips or rainbow-colored hair. But when she does, it's no surprise that the 21-year-old is as stunning with a fresh face as she is with her always iconic makeup. Yesterday, she and her makeup artist Ariel Tejada enjoyed a lunch at Calabasas, and Kylie was flaunting her ~natural~ look.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted by the papz wearing an orange jumpsuit with a matching orange Dior bag and her hair pulled back in a simple bun.

Ahead of the lunch, Kylie posted on her Instagram stories videos of Ariel prepping her hair, so it's most likely that she's wearing some makeup. Still, it's considered a natural look for the brunette beauty. Inside the restaurant (Sugarfish, for all you foodies!), Kylie also posed with fans.

The makeup mogul posed with fans inside the restaurant Photo: kyliesnapchat

Although Kylie will occasionally leave her makeup at home, she's been candid about her love of dolling up. She previously shared that makeup is empowering for her. "Makeup is something that makes me feel empowered, makes me feel good, and I think it's such a positive thing," she shared. "There's no harm in playing around with it and feeling good about yourself."

She's also been honest about how her confidence has changed after having her daughter Stormi. "I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me," she told Vogue Australia. "It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her...I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”