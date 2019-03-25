Get to know Jennifer Lopez's red hot Hustlers co-stars

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film Hustlers has people talking in more ways than one. The singer-actress-dancer has just revealed that Cardi B, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart will co-star alongside her in the stripped-themed movie – just the latest development in JLo's busy career. She has announced her It’s My Party tour, her engagement to A-Rod, a partnership with Aquay Australia sunglassses, and has dropped a new single Medicine, featuring French Montana. Anything else you want to conquer, JLo?

Meanwhile, Hustlers, which has already started production in New York, is about a group of ex-strippers who set to take down their former Wall Street mogul clients. In preparation for the role, Jennifer took on pole dancing classes and Cardi B will be exposing her former talents, since she worked as an exotic dancer before making her musical debut. Hustlers is directed and written by Lorene Scarafia and also stars Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl.

