Starting him young. Eva Longoria’s son Santiago Bastón is only nine-months-old, but he is already getting experience as a “future director.” The Desperate Housewives alum shared a photo of her baby boy on set with her on Monday, March 25. “Future director! Santi already giving notes on the shot! #Glamorous,” Eva penned alongside a photo of Santi pointing at two monitors.

The mother-son duo was hard at work on the set of the CW drama pilot Glamorous. According to Deadline, Eva was tapped to direct and executive produce the pilot of the show that “centers on a gender-nonconforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.”

On Monday, Eva gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at the production. Brooke Shields, who is set to star in the show, played with the director's adorable son, prompting Eva to joke: “Brooke keeps trying to steal my baby.” The mom-of-one also shared a picture snapped by actress Peyton List of Santi sitting on her lap. “Always with mama,” Eva noted.

Only time will tell if Santi follows in his mother’s footsteps. Eva, who stars on the cover of HOLA! USA’s April issue, opened up about how she got her start in Hollywood and the advice she would share with young Latinas in the industry. “Learn your craft. Create your own opportunities,” Eva advised. “Don’t ‘want to be,’ be it. And don’t be afraid to start at the bottom. I started as an extra, then I got one line, then two lines.”

The actress-director’s desire to see more women and Latinos in Hollywood admittedly fueled her ambition to expand her impressive resume. She explained, “You can’t be what you can’t see. That’s why I became a producer.” She continued, “[Executives] will say they’re all for inclusion, and they’ll develop [a show] but they’ll seldom program it. So okay, we have to do it ourselves.”