Becky G celebrates her anniversary with Sebastain Lletget with never-before-seen video

Love is in the air! Becky G took to her Instagram to mark a special occasion with her love Sebastian Lleget. The LBD songstress shared a never-before-seen clip of the soccer star. “March 24th we met. Been making Unforgettable memories ever since,” the 22-year-old captioned the post. “You make me so happy. Miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you.” In the sweet clip, the soccer star drops to one knee and begins to play the guitar as a mariachi band sings in the background.

Becky G shared a sweet never-before-seen video of her and Sebastian Lletget Photo: Getty Images

In the second clip, the happy couple dance along with another members of Becky’s family. Sebastian, 26, and Becky began their romance in 2016. The pair were introduced by Becky’s Power Rangers co-star Naomi Scott and her husband Jordan Spence. The Green Light Go songstress has nothing but love for her beau. After the LA Galaxy star suffered an injury earlier this month, the singer reached out to her fans for support. “I ask that you guys, the real fans and supporters, send positively charged thoughts & prayers to my best friend,” she wrote.

“He works so hard & I know without a doubt that he will recover with his head held high just like many of the other hard working athletes in this industry that have had to after overcoming the tests and trails of this not easy career. Sebastian, we got your back my love.” Earlier this mother, the soccer star shared a sweet picture him and Becky, in celebration of her birthday, next to a adoring caption.

“Happy birthday to this INCREDIBLE person. I’m so proud of you. You’ve time after time, shown amazing growth in who you are and making it know what direction you are going [up arrow],” the soccer star wrote. "You take care of your family, you love unconditionally and you have a funny side that cracks me up lol!.” Although the pair spent the day thousands of miles away, the love was still there. Though you can be home for your birthday, I know you can feel all of us being right there with you. Most importantly, you should be proud of yourself. Love you.”