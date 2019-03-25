Imagine getting a shout out from your favorite celebrity on Instagram. It's a life-changing (and brag-worthy) moment! This morning, Lele Pons had the pleasure of receiving a sweet message from her idol Shakira on Instagram, and like the rest of Lele's videos, it was hilarious! See for yourself:

"Hey Lele, it's Shakira," the Colombian singer said to Lele in a video. "Congrats on your day! Un besito." Naturally, Lele freaked out and exclaimed "Oh my god!" to the message. Lele's excitement was palpable!

But the Celoso singer didn't just show emotion in the video, she also injected the Instagram post with tons of feelings, writing the caption in all caps: "OH MY GODDDD!!!!," the Venezuelan-American star wrote. "SHAKIRA!! THANK YOU @applemusic FOR THE BEST SURPRISE EVER!! And thank you so much for all of the support!!"

This isn't the first time Lele fangirls over Shakira. Last September, the 22-year-old got to meet the Hips Don't Lie singer backstage after one of her shows. At the time, Lele also went over-the-top with her reaction - it was that literally had tears streaming down her face. "I CAN’T BELIEVE I MET @shakira," she wrote. "IM STILL CRYING!!! I’ve waiting for this moment for so long! Finally after 20 years of listening to her music and dancing to her songs I got to meet my #1 idol!!! She means everything to me! BEST NIGHT EVER !!!!!"

In other Lele Pons news, the former Vine star was named one of HOLA! USA's must-watch Latina influencers to follow!