Eva Mendes says she's the 'helicopter parent' when it comes to her and Ryan Gosling's daughters

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are raising two little girls. The Hollywood pair are parents to Esmeralda and Amada. When it comes to the parent who is the strictest, it’s Eva. “I think I am,” the 45-year-old told Extra. “There’s that term ‘helicopter parent, but aren’t you supposed to be a helicopter parent?” The Lost River actress shared that she lays down the law for all things. “I’m strict about what they eat, and what they wear, and what time they go to bed.” She added: “And what they watch.”

Eva Mendes revealed that she is the stricter parent Photo: Getty Images

The designer, who released a new collection with her line at New York and Company, shared that Esmerelda, four, and two-year-old Amada do however, control her wardrobe. “It’s a lot of wardrobe changes,” she said about her at home style with her daughters. “But not in a cool way. It’s a lot of t-shirt changes.” In fact, Eva’s latest line was inspired by her life as a mother.

MORE: Why Ryan Gosling isn't telling is and Eva Mendes' daughters his real job

The Place Behind the Pines star noted that she said to herself, "‘Why don’t I design some T-shirts? 'Cause maybe there are other women in my situation who just live in T-shirts but of course need more casual wear.'” Last year, Eva opened up about the style battles she has in her household with her girls.

The designer shared that her daughters inspired her latest line of t-shirts for women Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Ryan Gosling reveals his daughters speak Spanglish

“I let them wear whatever they want” she told E! News. "They have the right…they want to wear jammies all day or if they want to go in a costume to the market, I let them do that stuff." The Cuban beauty continued: “They never have matching socks. I don’t care about that. I let them win that battle. That's the easy one. I'm trying to get them to eat broccoli. That's the one I want to win. They can wear whatever they want."