Becky G can’t (and won’t) be stopped! The 22-year-old pop star released her latest single Green Light Go, on Friday, March 22, and it is the anthem her fans have been waiting on. The single, which is the follow up to LBD, sees the Mexican-American beauty getting back to her roots and proudly representing where she came from. “Okay, nobody stop me, I’m on my green light go. Everything I do is big, I’m on my fee-fi-fo. I came up from out the dirt, I’m like a concrete rose. If I ever fall, I’m landing on my Gucci soles,” she sings.

Becky G released her new single Green Light Go Photo: Getty Images

The up-tempo track marked a huge significance to the California native. Becky took to her Instagram stories to share the inspiration for the song. “I’m emotional, also so happy that a song that embodies who I was, Who I am. Who I will always be is officially out,” she told the camera. The LBD singer continued with a special message to her “day one,” fans. “I’ve had to face so many obstacles.

So many people and so many things that have gotten in the way, and to be standing where I am today, that’s amazing.” Green Light Go also inspired the songstress to showcase her moves. In her Instagram stories, the Latina songstress stands on tops of a kitchen counter and gives a mini performance of the song for her 16.8 million followers. In a statement, the Sin Pijama singer shared what the trap-inspired track means to her.

The singer says the track represents creating her own path Photo: Getty Images

“Green Light Go,' to me, represents not taking no for an answer, making my own path and giving myself my own green lights," she said in a statement. "I am a proud Mexican-American, concrete rose, born and raised in the streets of LA. I’m on my Green light go. Let’s go.”